Lapid, Biden talk regional issues in one-on-one meeting

The leaders discuss the Iranian threat, Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia, and Israeli-Palestinian relations

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden made brief remarks to the press after their one-on-one meeting on Thursday, the first in a series of talks that Biden has scheduled with leaders of the Middle East.

The two leaders addressed topics ranging from the Iranian threat, Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, and Israel's relationship with the Palestinians.

“We had a good beginning of what’s going to be a long, God-willing, relationship, and a conversation about both the problems and the opportunities both our countries face, particularly in the Middle East,” Biden said, The Times of Israel reported.

“We talked about how important it was… for Israel to be totally integrated into the region. The vast majority of the American public, not just my administration, is completely devoted to [Israel’s] security… without any doubts about it,” he continued.

Lapid said that he emphasized to Biden the significance of his looming trip to Saudi Arabia.

“We talked shop about Saudi Arabia and your trip there, which is extremely important to Israel – trying to build a more moderate coalition here in the Middle East, long needed,” said Lapid.

He noted that the two also discussed “the Iranian threat” and how the two countries would work together to make sure that “there will be no nuclear Iran.”

“This is not only a threat to Israel, but to the world,” Lapid urged.

During the closed meeting, Biden asked Lapid that Israel not surprise the US on Palestinian matters, according to Haaretz.

Although nothing specific was discussed, Biden meant that Israel should keep the US in the loop of developments when it comes to policies regarding the Palestinian population, such as updates on West Bank settlement construction before it happens.