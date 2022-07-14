US official says Saudi Arabia expected to grant access to Israeli air travel

Biden has focused on integrating Israel into the broader Gulf region, particularly with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will soon allow unfettered overlight to Israeli airlines and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a US official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official said that the announcement is expected to come during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia later this week. Biden has focused on integrating Israel into the broader Gulf region, particularly with Saudi Arabia.

After the signing of the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords - normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab nations - Saudi Arabia began allowing Israeli airlines to fly over its territory for flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

However, Israel has yet to receive such access for flights to and from Asia, including China and India.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was asked on Thursday at a joint news conference with Biden whether Saudi Arabia would approve the use of the air space, he said that it was Biden's announcement to make.

Biden replied, "I'm optimistic."

The hajj is a once-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes them along a path that the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have traversed some 1,400 years ago.

Currently, Saudi Arabia accepts Muslim pilgrims arriving from Israel to Mecca but requires them to travel through a third country, a costly diversion.