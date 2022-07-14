Biden receives Presidential Medal of Honor, praises US-Israel ties

'America’s commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad, today and in the future'

US President Joe Biden received Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor on Thursday from his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.

The award was presented in recognition of 50 years of Biden’s support for the Jewish state in his political career. Herzog praised the US leader for “uncompromising decades-long commitment to Israel’s security.”

"Together, we can create not only a new Middle East but a Renewable Middle East: a regional ecosystem of sustainable peace," Herzog said before awarding the medal.

"We know the United States is committed to Israel's security," he added, thanking the US leader "for always standing by us."

"My love for Israel is deep-rooted," Biden replied by saying. “America’s commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad, today and in the future,” he stressed.

“That commitment is not about me or any other American president. It springs from a deep affinity and enduring connection between our peoples,” Biden underlined, adding that "as long as there is the United States you will never ever be alone."

Upon receiving the medal Biden said it was "one of the greatest honors" of his life.

Biden arrived to Israel on Wednesday as the first stop of his debut tour to the Middle East as US president. He will then head to Saudi Arabia, becoming the first American leader to take a direct flight from the Jewish State to Jeddah.