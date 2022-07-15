How each US president altered the course of Israel’s history

Biden is the seventh US leader to step on Israeli soil in a presidential visit

US President Joe Biden began his first official visit to Israel on Wednesday, in the first leg of his Middle East tour that will take him to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

As the seventh US leader to step on Israeli soil in an official visit, his goal is to promote cooperation between Israel and regional states, and to “reinforce a vital, American role in a strategically consequential region.”

“Our goal is different today than it was 20 years ago,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ahead of Biden’s Mideast trip.

A presidential visit to Israel is always a big deal, but the stakes have been higher.

Former US president Richard Nixon made the first official trip to Israel in 1974, fresh off the Yom Kippur War a year prior, marking the beginning of the US-Israel special security arrangement.

Jimmy Carter followed in 1979, a highly controversial trip as the United States was brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt.

“Mr. Carter’s visit in Israel is intended to be the most brutal pressure ever applied on Israel, and the aim is to bring Israel to its knees,” former Israeli speaker of parliament Yitzhak Shamir said at the time.

The next US president to visit was Bill Clinton, who traveled to the Jewish state four times in the 1990s pushing the Oslo Accords, which were eventually signed between himself, Israel’s then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, and the then-iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

LUKE FRAZZA / AFP Former US president Bill Clinton (C) observes as then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (2-L) and then-head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Yasser Arafat (2-R), shake hands at the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, on September 28, 1995.

It was then 10 years before another US president took the flight to the Mediterranean state, that being George W. Bush in 2008, when he presented a Middle East peace plan that rejected any military action against Iran’s budding nuclear program.

His successor, Barack Obama, made his trip in 2013 in an attempt to pebble the failed “Roadmap for peace” plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Issam RImawi/FLASH90 Former US President Barack Obama (L) and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 21, 2013.

Finally, Donald Trump made his mark in 2017, when he signed the order to move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, marking it as Israel’s capital.

His trip came with security discussions with the rest of the Arab world, which led to the 2020 Abraham Accords normalization agreement between Israel and formerly hostile Arab states.