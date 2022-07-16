English
Biden lauds Red Sea islands deal as progress of Israeli-Saudi ties

i24NEWS

A view of the Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir, and the Saudi Arabian mainland (top), on July 9, 2022.
'This is the first public step that Saudi Arabia has taken vis-à-vis Israel… it is historic'

US President Joe Biden on Friday formally announced Washington’s plan to withdraw its multinational observer force that was securing a pair of Red Sea islands for over 40 years.

Such a move will allow the islands’ transfer from Egypt to Saudi Arabia in a US-brokered agreement that is widely considered to be a step toward Israeli-Saudi normalization. 

US troops and other foreign troops – who will leave by 2023 – were serving on one of the islands since the Camp David peace accords between Israel and Egypt.

“This is the first public step that Saudi Arabia has taken vis-à-vis Israel… it is historic,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, prior to arriving in Saudi Arabia alongside Biden in a direct flight from Israel.

"It is on a path that we hope will eventually lead to normalization. But it is the first step, and the first step is a big step."

The islands – Tanir and Sanafir – were previously held by Israel, which agreed to give them to Egypt as part of their 1979 peace treaty on the grounds that a multinational observer force be stationed there, The Times of Israel reported.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought sovereignty over the islands to develop them as a tourist destination, and Israel’s approval was needed for the transfer to go through after Egypt agreed to relinquish control over them.

Israel provided that approval, pending an Egyptian-Saudi agreement to allow the US-led observers to continue their oversight of the islands while ensuring freedom of navigation for vessels en route to southern Israel’s red Sea port of Eilat – an agreement that has been at a standstill since 2018.

Biden’s islands announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace for all flights to and from Israel.

