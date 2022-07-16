Biden lauds Red Sea islands deal as progress of Israeli-Saudi ties

'This is the first public step that Saudi Arabia has taken vis-à-vis Israel… it is historic'

US President Joe Biden on Friday formally announced Washington’s plan to withdraw its multinational observer force that was securing a pair of Red Sea islands for over 40 years.

Such a move will allow the islands’ transfer from Egypt to Saudi Arabia in a US-brokered agreement that is widely considered to be a step toward Israeli-Saudi normalization.

US troops and other foreign troops – who will leave by 2023 – were serving on one of the islands since the Camp David peace accords between Israel and Egypt.

“This is the first public step that Saudi Arabia has taken vis-à-vis Israel… it is historic,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, prior to arriving in Saudi Arabia alongside Biden in a direct flight from Israel.

"It is on a path that we hope will eventually lead to normalization. But it is the first step, and the first step is a big step."

The islands – Tanir and Sanafir – were previously held by Israel, which agreed to give them to Egypt as part of their 1979 peace treaty on the grounds that a multinational observer force be stationed there, The Times of Israel reported.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought sovereignty over the islands to develop them as a tourist destination, and Israel’s approval was needed for the transfer to go through after Egypt agreed to relinquish control over them.

Israel provided that approval, pending an Egyptian-Saudi agreement to allow the US-led observers to continue their oversight of the islands while ensuring freedom of navigation for vessels en route to southern Israel’s red Sea port of Eilat – an agreement that has been at a standstill since 2018.

Biden’s islands announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace for all flights to and from Israel.