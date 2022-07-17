El Al submits official request to cross Saudi airspace

If Saudi Arabia accepts the flight plan, El Al will be able to fly over the kingdom within a week or two

Israel’s national carrier El Al submitted flight plans to Saudi Arabia’s aviation authorities on Saturday, including an official request to pass through the Gulf state's airspace.

El Al’s official request came after Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that it would open its airspace to all flights to and from Israel.

If Saudi Arabia accepts the flight plan, Israel’s largest aviation company will within a week or two be able to fly over the kingdom, making their flights to the east shorter and less costly.

Initially, El Al submitted a request for flights to Thailand that would shorten the duration time by an hour and a half to two hours, and reduce the prices, Ynet reported.

Also, two other Israeli airlines, Israir and Arkia, are expected to submit similar requests, making their future routes to the east faster and cheaper.

In order to pass through the skies of Saudi Arabia, Israeli airlines also need approval of passing through the airspace of Oman, however, if the kingdom accepts the request, Oman is expected to do the same, according to the Israeli daily.

The opening of the kingdom’s airspace to Israeli airlines is the latest example of warming ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with the US President Joe Biden flying direct from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia on his recent Middle East trip.

However, on Friday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that there will not be full normalization between Israel and the Gulf state until a two-state solution with the Palestinian population is reached.

"We have said that Saudi Arabia supports the Arab Peace Initiative. In fact, we offered it. We have made it clear that peace comes at the end of this process, not at the beginning of it," Jubeir told CNN News.