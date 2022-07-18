Israel, Morocco sign treaty on intellectual property

The memorandum is aimed at promoting cooperation and innovation

Israel and Morocco on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property, in a move intended to boost innovation and strengthen entrepreneurial relations.

The signature of the treaty in Geneva coincided with the visit to Morocco by Israel's military (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi.

The main objective of the treaty, signed by negotiators in Geneva, is to provide mechanisms for promoting cooperation in the field of industrial property protection. It aims at developing knowledge exchange and information sharing between the two National IP Offices, and at providing assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises in the sphere of Industrial property protection.

The memorandum is valid for a period of 5 years and shall be prolonged automatically for further five-years periods.

This agreement is the latest development between Israel and Morocco following the re-establishment of normalized relations between the two countries in December 2020, as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Israel's Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations in Geneva Meirav Eilon Shahar offered the opinion that “this agreement will enable entrepreneurs and innovators to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for future generations in Israel and Morocco. We value this bilateral cooperation and will work to expand it throughout the multilateral arena from Geneva.”

Her Moroccan counterpart Omar Zniber said that "the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco are achieving together today an historical step."

"This memorandum is the testimony of our will to develop our cooperation and partnership in innovation creativity and high technology, targeting fundamental fields for both Israel and Morocco, such as water governance, agriculture, science technology and competitiveness."