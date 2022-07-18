Exclusive: Lapid to restart Israeli-Palestinian economic summit after over a decade

The Joint Economic Committee (JEC) was last convened in 2009

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid greenlit the revival of a summit on the Israeli-Palestinian economy more than a decade since the forum last convened, i24NEWS learned on Monday.

The Joint Economic Committee (JEC) was last held in 2009.

Lapid tasked Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej with advancing the issue.

Farage confirmed the details and told i24NEWS reporter Adam Habib Allah that he is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled Al-Assili "in the coming days" in order to set a date for the summit sometime in the next two months.

The summit has not convened since 2009, and officials in the minister's office said that during Naftali Bennett's tenure, the former prime minister had refrained from advancing the move; yet Lapid, since becoming Israel's caretaker PM earlier this month, had significantly advanced the process.

Farage, who is Arab-Israeli, noted that this move could kickstart the Palestinian economy.