EU states vote to relaunch body fostering closer ties with Israel

The EU/Israel Association Council last convened in 2012

The foreign ministers of the European Union decided on Monday to renew the Association Council with Israel for the first time in over a decade.

“Ministers agreed that this was the highest level forum for our bilateral relationship”, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said of the decision.

The EU/Israel Association Council, which has not met since 2012 owing to differences over Israeli settlements in the West Bank, was established in 1996 to promote the ties between the bloc and the Jewish state.

It is the senior diplomatic body in charge of promoting relations between Israel and the European Union, including in the diplomatic, economic, and technological spheres.

“The fact that 27 EU Foreign Ministers have voted unanimously in favor of strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Israel is proof of Israel’s diplomatic strength and this government’s ability to create new opportunities with the international community,” Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in response.

Lapid participated in a meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers last year, as the chief diplomat in the government of Naftali Bennett, and defined convening the Association Council as a prime objective for Israel-EU relations.

A date for the Council's next meeting is yet to be set.