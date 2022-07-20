UK, Israel launch free trade talks

'A revamped deal will boost trade, support jobs, and take our economic relationship to the next level'

Israel and the United Kingdom on Wednesday launched free trade negotiations aimed at boosting service and tech sector ties as Britain seeks new trade deals after leaving the European Union.

The current Free Trade Agreement between the two countries is based on an old EU deal that has no specific provisions on services, Britain said, adding that the trading relationship is currently worth $6 billion a year.

"The UK and Israel are both modern, hi-tech services superpowers, but our current trading relationship is based on an agreement from 1995, before smartphones, the internet, and digitally delivered services transformed the global economy," British Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

"Combining the power of our economies in a revamped trade deal will boost trade, support jobs, and help take our economic relationship to the next level."

Britain said a deal could boost UK service exports by up to $93.5 million and benefit over 6,000 businesses.

In 2017, it was reported that Israel and the UK would establish a working group to negotiate trade deals following Britain’s decision to withdraw from the EU. According to The Guardian at the time, Israeli and British delegations would meet around three times per year to discuss advancing economic agreements.

"We are building a global identity as a Britain that’s coming out of the EU and we want to build on our trading partnership with [Israel],” said then-UK foreign minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Israel five years ago.

This comes as the EU said it wants to bolster its energy cooperation with Israel in light of Russia's use of gas supplies to "blackmail" its members over the Ukraine conflict.