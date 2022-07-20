US lawmakers slam Israel’s blacklisting of Palestinian NGOs

'A deeply repressive measure... to silence prominent and essential Palestinian human rights organizations'

A group of US lawmakers urged Washington on Monday to reject Israel’s designation of six Palestinian NGOs as “terrorist” groups, in the latest international push against the blacklisting.

Led by US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, more than 20 legislators addressed a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noting their concerns about the Israeli designations.

In the letter, the group of Democrats decried what they call a lack of evidence for criminalizing the human rights groups, some of which serve the most vulnerable of people, according to The New Arab.

"A reported lack of evidence to support this decision raises concerns that it may be a deeply repressive measure, designed to criminalize and silence prominent and essential Palestinian human rights organizations," the letter read.

"The US must always and consistently speak out against efforts by all countries attempting to undermine civil society and the necessary work of humanitarian organizations," it added.

Israel blacklisted the six leading Palestinian human rights and civil society NGOs in October 2021 over alleged links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the Jewish state considers a terrorist group.

While numerous international bodies and foreign governments denounced the Israeli move, Washington has yet to articulate a clear position on the matter.

“These groups work directly with Palestinian women and girls, children, low-income families, prisoners, and civil society activists, providing direct services and monitoring human rights abuses by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities,” the US legislators said, Al Jazeera reported.

"Counter-terrorism legislation must not be applied to legitimate human rights and humanitarian activities.”

The lawmakers requested a briefing with US President Joe Biden’s administration to discuss the purported evidence that Israel said it provided Washington to justify its blacklisting.