Pilot project aims to let Palestinians travel abroad via Israel

From Ramallah to Istanbul via Eilat – the Israel Airports Authority is preparing to launch the first international flights carrying Palestinians to Turkey from Israel.

If the flights from Ramon Airport near the southern Israeli resort town of Eilat are officially implemented, it would be a historic move, allowing for the first time Palestinians to fly abroad from Israel.

The initiative is part of a series of economic gestures aimed at making life easier for Palestinians, an agenda item on US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and the West Bank last week, according to Israel Hayom.

Security officials are looking into the potential development as it is still in its pilot stage, subject to the approval of Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

It remains to be determined who among the Palestinian population will be authorized to travel, who will be responsible for organizing the entry of Palestinian travelers into Israel, and whether they will travel by bus directly to Ramon Airport.

Turkish Pegasus Airlines and the airport were asked to prepare to operate test flights starting in August.

Ramon Airport – a deserted runway throughout Covid – welcomed the initiative: “For more than two years, there have been no international flights here. This place needs to come back to life, and any move in this matter is welcome,” it told Israel Hayom.

Currently, Palestinians who want to travel abroad to popular destinations such as Turkey or Saudi Arabia must go from Palestinian territories – the West Bank – to Jordan by land through the King Hussein (Allenby) crossing, and take off from Amman’s airport.

On Wednesday, a Jordanian official described "unprecedented" traveler numbers at the Allenby crossing and noted the difficulties that Palestinians face there.