Iran’s envoy to Azerbaijan tweets threat against Israeli ambassador

The tweet warned that Israeli ambassador George Deek 'is going to be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz'

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi on Thursday tweeted a threat against Israel's envoy to the country George Deek.

In his tweet Mousavi called Deek “the First Evil Zionist” who “is going to be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz,” refering to a city in northwestern Iran. It is the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, where a large Azeri minority lives.

The tweet came in response to Deek’s post about his reading a book titled “Magic Tales of Tabriz.” The Israeli envoy wrote that he was “learning so much about Azerbaijani history and culture in Tabriz" from the book.

In 2020, pro-Azerbaijan demonstrators took to the streets of Tabriz to support Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Iran has a history of confrontations with the neighboring country.

Last September, Iran conducted military exercises near their shared border. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh then said that his country "will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders," referring to Azerbaijan's close relations with Tehran's enemy Israel.

Tensions rose higher a month later after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed that Israel had a presence along the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, suggesting "the Zionist regime has started provocative actions in our region through the territory of Azerbaijan." Baku denied allegations of the Israeli forces being present in the country.