Gantz touts Abraham Accords at US security conference

Abraham Accords symbolize 'the acceptance of Israel as part of the Middle East'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz boasted Thursday of “at least 10” international exercises with neighboring countries since the signing of the Abraham Accords at a security conference in Aspen, US.

Gantz held a fireside chat with Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic at a meeting of the Aspen Security Forum, held from July 19-22, saying that the Abraham Accords symbolize “the acceptance of Israel as part of the Middle East.”

Israel’s transfer to CENTCOM coincided with hundreds of security talks and meetings with other Middle Eastern countries, Gantz said.

He noted that his stance to not annex West Bank settlements while in the previous coalition government with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was essential to facilitate the agreements.

Brokered by Donald Trump in 2020, the Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain, with other countries such as Morocco and Sudan joining later.

Gantz said he was "very happy that the Palestinian issue" did not block the normalization agreements with Arab countries.

"I am the one who is responsible for the coordination with them," Gantz said. "I am the one that is responsible for the measures - the confidence building measures - and I am conducting in the past two years more than 30 measures, different steps that I did with the Palestinian Authority in order to make a better reality."

Regarding Israel’s capability to strike Iran if it comes to the threshold of a nuclear bomb, Gantz told Goldberg: “Are we building the ability? Yes. Should we use it? As a last case, yes.”