Cameras to replace peacekeepers at Red Sea strait

Cameras could entail security coordination between Israel and Saudi Arabia

Remote-controlled cameras will take over responsibility from US-led peacekeepers to ensure international shipping retains freedom of access to the Gulf of Aqaba, whose coastline is shared by Israel and three Arab nations, officials said.

During a visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, US President Joe Biden announced that the tiny Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) would depart Tiran island – which lies in the straits of the same name at the mouth of the gulf.

With regional offices in Tel Aviv and Cairo, the MFO monitors a 1979 US-brokered peace accord between Israel and Egypt, and deployed peacekeepers across the demilitarized Sinai peninsula and atop Tiran.

The Straits of Tiran have a checkered history: Egypt blockaded them in May 1967, a trigger among others for its war with Israel the next month. They fought another war in the Sinai in 1973 before Israel handed Tiran and its next-door Sanafir island over to Egypt in 1979 as part of the peace agreement.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought sovereignty over the islands to develop them as a tourist destination, and Israel’s approval was needed for the transfer to go through after Egypt agreed to relinquish control over them in 2017.

Any MFO redeployment from the island requires Egyptian, US, and Israeli agreement. None of those countries, nor the MFO, publicly discussed when the contingent will leave or what might follow.

But an official from one of the countries told Reuters: "The peacekeepers will be replaced by a camera-based system," and two other officials said cameras are already in place at an MFO base in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, some 2.5 miles across the Straits of Tiran from the now Saudi-held islands.

Should such cameras be kept and operated, it could entail security coordination between Israel and Saudi Arabia.