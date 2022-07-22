Israel’s PM Lapid speaks with Bahraini Prince Salman

Lapid briefed Prince Salman on the content of his meetings with US President Joe Biden last week

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday spoke with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Emir Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, who congratulated the Israeli premier on taking office during the phone call.

Lapid briefed Prince Salman on the content of his meetings with US President Joe Biden last week when the White House tenant visited Israel as part of a Middle East tour.

The two men also spoke about strengthening cooperation between their respective countries in various fields.

Last February, Lapid's predecessor Naftali Bennett made the first official visit by a head of government of the Jewish state to the Gulf Arab monarchy.

The former Israeli prime minister met representatives of Bahrain's small Jewish community as well as Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Prince Salman, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic ties in September 2020 as part of the landmark Abraham Accords which saw the Jewish state normalize relations with previously hostile Arab nations.

Since then, the two countries have signed security and trade agreements amid multiple visits by Israeli officials and diplomats to Bahrain, which in May hosted a reception celebrating Israel's 74th Independence Day attended by hundreds of Bahrainis.

Jews in Bahrain enjoy a relatively privileged political and economic position, but worshipers have performed their religious rituals at home after the destruction of the synagogue in Manama at the start of the Arab-Israeli conflict in 1947.

In August 2021, for the first time in 74 years, a public Sabbath prayer – the weekly day of rest for Jews – was held in the reconstructed Jewish place of worship.