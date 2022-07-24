Israel's Justice Minister to visit Morocco

Israel is expected to sign a cooperation deal with Morocco as Gideon Sa'ar visits the kingdom

Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is flying to Morocco on Monday for a diplomatic visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Abdel-Allatif Wehbi.

The two government officials are expected to sign a joint declaration of cooperation between the countries, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The deal will notably promote the modernization and digitization of judicial systems, Morocco's public defense, and collaboration between Sharia courts.

Also, the two officials are planning to discuss sentencing alternatives and the decriminalization of legal proceedings in the kingdom.

In addition, during the visit, Sa'ar will meet with political and security officials from the Moroccan government, including the ForeignMinister, as well as leaders of the country's Jewish community.

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej will pay an official visit from July 24 to 28, the liaison office said in a statement.

These trips come in the wake of the first official visit by an Israeli army chief to the kingdom.

This week, the two countries consolidated their strategic and military alliance as Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi visited Morocco.

"This unique visit is the result of a shared history, a deep friendship and a promising future. The deep and special bond between our nations is not just a bond between governments and armies, but a bond between people, families and cultures," Kochavi said upon his return.