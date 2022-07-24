'The Jewish community in Russia is large and important and comes up in every diplomatic discussion'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that Russia shutting down the Jewish Agency within its jurisdiction would have a "serious" impact on relations between the two countries.

“Relations with Russia are important to Israel,” Lapid said, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Lapid added that “the Jewish community in Russia is large and important and comes up in every diplomatic discussion with the government in Moscow.”

This comes after Moscow’s Justice Ministry on Thursday filed a request to liquidate the Jewish Agency in Russia, citing a violation of Russian law.

The Jewish Agency has been operating in Russia for 30 years, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s prime minister, who also serves as foreign minister, announced last week that his office would send a delegation to Russia to speak with officials on the matter.

"The prime minister instructed the legal delegation to be prepared to depart for Moscow as soon as the Russian approval for talks is received and to make every effort to exhaust the legal dialogue alongside advancing the high-level diplomatic dialogue on the issue,” according to a statement from Lapid's office.

Lapid held a meeting regarding the Jewish Agency Sunday with Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin, senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Ministry and National Security Council, as well as from the Jewish Agency.