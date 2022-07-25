Report: Israeli legal delegation to Moscow postponed

The Jewish Agency in Russia confirmed that a preliminary court hearing is scheduled for July 28

An Israeli delegation's visit to Russia was postponed, as Moscow has not yet given its approval to hold talks, according to a Sunday Haaretz report.

Moscow's Justice Ministry on Thursday filed a request to liquidate the Jewish Agency in Russia, citing a violation of Russian law.

In response, Prime Minister Yair Lapid formed a delegation of legal experts, headed by the deputy legal adviser in the Foreign Ministry, to make "every effort to exhaust the legal dialogue," Haaretz reported.

According to Haaretz, now that Russia has blocked the delegation's arrival, Jerusalem fears there will not be enough time to hold discussions before the opening of the hearing.

“It’s important to say that the demands of the Russian authorities from the Jewish Agency began back over a year ago, a long time before the war in Ukraine or the appointment of Yair Lapid as prime minister," an official involved in the contacts between Russia and Israel told Haaretz.

"It seems to be a legal incident that deteriorated into a diplomatic incident.”

Israel is still waiting for approval from Moscow to receive the delegation.

Lapid said on Sunday that Russia shutting down the Jewish Agency would have a "serious" impact on relations between the two countries.

Relations between the two countries are sensitive, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine. The two must also engage in military coordination in Syria's skies.