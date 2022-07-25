Former Jewish Agency chief says Israel 'shouldn't be blackmailed' by Russia

'The only freedom that still is not touched (in Russia) is the freedom of immigration'

Natan Sharansky, Israeli human rights activist and former chief of the Jewish Agency told i24NEWS on Monday that Russia’s plans to close the agency is a "message to the Israeli government."

Sharansky, who spent nine years in Soviet prisons in the 1970s and 1980s, served as the Jewish Agency’s chairman from 2009 to 2018. In an interview with i24NEWS he said that in the last few months Russia passed a lot of oppressive laws that reminded him of the Soviet times.

“The only freedom that still is not touched (in Russia) is the freedom of immigration,” Sharansky stressed.

According to the activist, the Kremlin feels “absolutely isolated after their barbaric attack on Ukraine” and Russian authorities are looking for ways to break the Western unity.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot go to Washington, nor to London, nor to Finland, he can only go to Iran, and now in order to break his isolation he is looking for points of weakness, where he can pressure other countries to make them not to be part of this campaign against Russia, and he believes that for Israel the Jewish Agency is very important and it is very easy to attack,” Sharansky said, referring to the Russian law on “foreign agents” that targets anyone who receives support from abroad.

“I believe that we have to make it very clear that it is in the interests of Russia that the Jewish Agency continues to work. It is one of the very few international organizations still open in Russia, which gives them contact with all of the Jewish world,” Sharansky said, noting that Israel “should not be blackmailed.”

He underlined that it was important to remind Moscow that Israel found ways to support Russian Jews even when there was no Jewish Agency or Israeli embassy in the Soviet Union. Sharansky also predicted “a huge increase” of immigration among the Russian Jews, calling this process “Putin’s aliyah.”

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned Russia that shutting down the agency would harm ties between the countries. The Jewish Agency has been operating in Russia for 30 years.