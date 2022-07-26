Israel issues travel warning for Ukraine

‘Israeli citizens who are in Ukraine are called to leave the country’s borders immediately’

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning on Tuesday urging Israeli citizens to refrain from visiting Ukraine, including its famous pilgrimage site in the city of Uman.

“Due to the war and the ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Israeli citizens to avoid coming to Ukraine, including the city of Uman and its surroundings,” the ministry’s statement said.

Uman, located 130 miles south of Kiev, is one of the most important centers of the Jewish faith in Europe. It is the burial place of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

Thousands of Orthodox Jews make the pilgrimage to Uman every year to celebrate the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. Earlier in July, Ukraine announced it will cancel the annual Jewish pilgrimage to Uman, citing security reasons brought on by the Russian invasion.

“Israeli citizens who are in Ukraine are called to leave the country’s borders immediately,” the statement added, citing “the explosive security situation” caused by bombings and rockets attacks on civilian objects.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks as Moscow announced that its military aims in the neighboring country are not limited to the eastern region of Donbas anymore.

As the Israeli embassy does not have a continuous presence in Ukraine these days, the foreign ministry warned that consular services cannot be provided.