Asian investors bet on Haifa as Israel draws closer to Arab Gulf

Israel’s northern city of Haifa is set to become a significant east Mediterranean shipping hub, with Chinese and Indian firms buying into its ports as the Jewish state normalizes ties with its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Earlier in July, as US President Joe Biden visited the Middle East, India’s largest port developer Adani Ports and Israeli minority partner Gadot agreed to buy Haifa Port for $1.18 billion.

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Ports and Asia’s richest man, said on Twitter that the deal was of “immense strategic and historical significance.”

His company is betting on the port to become a link to Europe and create new trade lanes with Asia.

Last year, Chinese rival Shanghai International Port Group said it saw the same potential when it inaugurated its $1.6 billion Bay Port container shipping terminal right next door.

Their convergence on Haifa touches on a broader contest between Chinese, Indian, and US interests, said Carice Witte of the Israeli policy group SIGNAL which specializes in Israel-China relations.

"When you see China at a port in Haifa, Haifa now becomes an incredibly important strategic point," she said.

"Israel in general and Haifa very specifically – its relevance as a piece on the puzzle has changed."

The two ports are too big to serve just Israel, and officials expect the underdeveloped bay of Haifa to become an international trading hub, something unthinkable just a decade ago when Israel was politically isolated in the region.

But as peace talks with the Palestinians remain at an impasse, Israel is building ties with new markets like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, all the while forging deeper trade relations with Far East states.