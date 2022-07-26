Israel, Morocco sign legal cooperation agreement

The two sides plan to fight together against organized crime, terrorism, and human trafficking

Morocco and Israel agreed Tuesday to establish legal cooperation, a new step in the normalization between the two allied countries, during Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Rabat.

This partnership follows a series of bilateral agreements in areas as diverse as defense and security, economy and industry, technology, culture, and sports.

The legal cooperation, sealed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sa’ar and his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Ouahbi, is the first of its kind since the resumption of diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco in late 2020.

It will result in, among other things, the "sharing of expertise" and the modernization of judicial systems through digitization, according to a joint statement.

During the visit, Sa’ar will also meet with other Moroccan government political and security officials.

"I see great importance in strengthening bilateral relations and dialogue with Morocco in various fields, and policies, and I hope that my visit will contribute to this," he said.

Morocco cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, but re-established ties two decades later in a deal that saw Washington recognize Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

Israeli army chief Aviv Kohavi visited Morocco last week, consolidating the strategic and military alliance between the Jewish state and the North African country.