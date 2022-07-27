Israeli delegation to head to Moscow amid Jewish emigration-agency dispute

'In coordination with the authorities in Russia, the Israeli delegation will leave for Moscow this evening'

An Israeli delegation will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with officials, according to Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office.

This comes amid a dispute over the activities in Russia of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jewish people move to Israel, as Moscow's justice ministry seeks to liquidate it.

Authorities alleged that the agency breached privacy laws and are expected to present more details in a Russian court on Thursday.

The case stirred worries in Israel about a crisis with Russia, which is home to a sizeable Jewish community and wields clout in next-door Syria.

"In coordination with the authorities in Russia, the Israeli delegation will leave for Moscow this evening and hold meetings with the relevant parties in the Russian system," said a statement from Lapid's office.

The delegation was set to depart earlier but was postponed as Moscow did not give its approval to hold talks, according to Haaretz, causing Jerusalem to fear there would not be enough time to hold discussions before the initial hearing.

Some 600,000 Russians are eligible to emigrate to Israel. Officials have said there was a rise in applications since the dispute arose over the Jewish Agency, which is based in Jerusalem and the world's largest Jewish non-profit organization.

Lapid said the closing of its Russia branch would be "grave, with ramifications for (bilateral) relations."