Israel: El Al Airlines to offer direct flights to Tokyo, Melbourne

The flights to Melbourne from Tel Aviv could last only 15 hours, according to the El Al CEO

Israel's El Al Airlines CEO, Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, announced that the airline would launch direct flights from Israel to Tokyo and Melbourne, according to Wednesday reports.

El Al would be the only airline to operate these routes, according to The Jerusalem Post. The company also expects to serve Dublin in the future, Globes reported.

The routes were announced in 2019 but canceled when travel was disrupted due to the Covid pandemic.

Ben-Tal Ganancia, while speaking at the Google tourism conference in Tel Aviv, noted that in five years, the company expects that 80 percent of ticket sales will be through digital channels.

Presently, 35 percent of tickets are sold via the internet and app. But, together with bookings via travel agents, this climbs to 50 percent, according to Globes.

This comes shortly after Saudi Arabia announced it would be opening its airspace to all aircraft flying to and from Israel. According to Ben-Tal Ganancia, the flights to Melbourne from Tel Aviv could last only 15 hours.

Israeli airlines plan to expand and open new routes to India and other Asian destinations after the announcement from Riyadh.

El Al and smaller Arkia have already applied for permission to fly over Saudi Arabia, which would cut about 2.5 hours from flights to countries such as India and Thailand.