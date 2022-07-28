First Moscow Jewish Agency hearing ends without decision

'The Jewish Agency plays a critical function in cultivating Jewish identity,' says Yaakov Hagoel

The Jewish Agency's preliminary court hearing was held Thursday in Moscow as the Russian Justice Ministry threatens to end the agency's operations in the country.

Russia claims the Jewish Agency is violating privacy over its data collection practices.

No arguments were heard in the initial meeting; instead, Moscow set a further hearing for August 19.

The first significant discussions are expected to be held during the August hearing.

The Israeli delegation of advisors and officials arrived in Moscow shortly before the session, hoping to assist the agency's attorneys.

“The Jewish Agency plays a critical function in cultivating Jewish identity and strengthening the connection between Israel and Jewish communities around the world," Yaakov Hagoel, acting chairman of the Jewish Agency, said following the hearing, according to The Times of Israel.

"The critical activities of the [Jewish] Agency in the important Jewish community of Russia will be maintained to ensure its continued prosperity and its connection to Jewish heritage and the State of Israel."

One of the delegation's members is the director-general of the Jewish Agency Integration and Aliyah Unit, Shay Felber, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The delegation also includes experts from several different Israeli ministries - such as the Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry and Immigration and Absorption Ministry - and from the Privacy Protection Authority.