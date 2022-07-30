Lebanon optimistic on maritime border deal with Israel

'There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today,' says Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Friday he was more optimistic than ever on reaching a deal to delineate the country’s maritime border with Israel via US mediation, according to a tweet from the ministry’s account.

"There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today," Bou Habib said.

He noted that the US official mediating the dispute, Amos Hochstein, would arrive in Beirut over the weekend for talks with Lebanese officials.

Israel and Lebanon are locked in negotiations mediated by the United States to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Hochstein met Israeli negotiators in June and updated them on the results of a visit to Lebanon earlier that month, Israel’s Energy Ministry said.

The dispute risks exacerbating tensions between two foes, though.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group said multiple times this month that “no one” would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Lebanon was not able to do so.

“There is no target in the sea or in the air that is not within the range of Hezbollah's precise missiles,” he said last week, adding: “No one wants war, and the decision is in Israel's hands, not in our hands.”