Kushner claims Netanyahu didn't want to move US embassy to Jlem

Netanyahu rejects Kushner's version of events

Benjamin Netanyahu poured cold water on Donald Trump's proposal of moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a response that almost made Trump rethink the historic decision, according to the former US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

This surprising account of Trump's phone conversation with Israel's then-prime minister appears in Kushner's forthcoming memoir, excerpts from which became available online on Saturday.

Netanyahu contested the claim, saying that it was he who asked the US president to move the embassy. "It would've never happened without me," he told the Hebrew-language Walla news site on Saturday.

Trump's politically charged decision of relocating the embassy — entailing the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem — in late 2017 became emblematic of the real-estate-tycoon-turned-president's pro-Israeli policy and close ties with Netanyahu, a fellow right-wing firebrand.

Yet according to Kushner, who was his father-in-law's senior advisor and the man tasked with drafting a plan for an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement, Trump's offer encountered an indifferent response from Netanyahu.

This prompted Trump to “wonder aloud why he was taking this risk if the Israeli prime minister didn’t think it was that important,” according to Kushner, who writes that Trump had to defend the idea — put to him by Kushner and David Friedman, the ambassador to Israel — against his Rex Tillerson and James Mattis, his foreign and defense secretaries respectively, who saw it as too risky.

Although frustrated, Trump, on Kushner's account, nevertheless decided to announce the embassy move the following day.

Kushner's Breaking History: A White House Memoir will be published on August 23. Another excerpt from the book revealed that Kushner suffered from thyroid cancer in 2019, unsuccessfully trying to hide the diagnosis from Trump.