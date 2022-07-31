US energy envoy goes to Lebanon to discuss maritime dispute with Israel

'Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible'

US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon on Sunday to discuss the country’s energy crisis, including the maritime border dispute with Israel, according to the US State Department.

Following visits to France, Belgium, and Greece, where he focused on European energy security, Hochstein will travel to Beirut “to discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy crisis, including the Biden Administration’s commitment to facilitating negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on the maritime boundary,” the department’s statement said.

“Reaching a resolution is both necessary and possible, but can only be done through negotiations and diplomacy,” the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said he was more optimistic than ever on reaching a deal to delineate the country’s maritime border with Israel via US mediation.

Hochstein met Israeli negotiators in June to update them on the results of his previous visit to Lebanon. The two countries have been locked in negotiations mediated by the US to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country.

One of the most sensitive issues is the Karish gas rig, where Israel has already begun exploration through a vessel operated by London-based Energean. The negotiations are complicated with tensions sparked by the threats made by the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Last week, its leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that “no target in the sea or in the air that is not within the range of Hezbollah's precise missiles.” He previously stated that “no one” would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Lebanon was barred from its “rights” in extracting from areas off of its own coast.