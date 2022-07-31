PM Lapid issues letter asking UN to disband inquiry on Israel

'These antisemitic remarks are a stain on the entire United Nations,' says Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a letter on Sunday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding that the Commission of Inquiry on Israel be disbanded.

This comes after one of its members, Miloon Kothari, was quoted as saying social media is "controlled largely by... the Jewish lobby."

In the same interview, he questioned why Israel is a member of the United Nations.

The COI plans to look into the 2021 war between Israel and the militant Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.

“Excellency, I call on you today to honor your word in this egregious case, to set the record straight,” Lapid wrote. “This cannot stand. Slurs about a ‘Jewish lobby’ that acts to ‘control’ the media are reminiscent of the darkest days of modern history.”

“These antisemitic remarks are a stain on the entire United Nations and are not befitting of a person with such a position of responsibility,” Lapid said.

Lapid also mentioned that Navi Pillay, who heads the COI, "chose to defend and excuse" Kothari's remarks “instead of taking a moral stance and repudiating these comments.”

Pillay said on Friday that Kothari's comments "were again deliberately misquoted."

“I urge you to listen to Mr. Kothari’s interview and judge for yourself,” Lapid said.

"The fight against antisemitism cannot be waged with words alone, it requires action. This is the time for action; it is time to disband the Commission."