Zelensky's wife: Israel's resilience 'serves as an example for us'

'Only those who do not value their lives and the lives of those around them are not afraid,' says Zelenska

Israel's resilience is an inspiration to Ukrainians, Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, said in an interview broadcast Sunday night on Channel 12.

"Your past experience inspires Ukrainian citizens," she said after a visit hosted by Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog to the nonprofit NATAL center, which specializes in war and terrorism-related trauma, PTSD and building resilience in civil society.

“We see the Israelis’ strength and power of resilience in the difficult situation Israel has been in for many years. Your resilience serves as an example for us,” she continued.

The war is "of course difficult, and it doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon," she said, "and we need to think carefully about how to allocate our resources."

"The hardest part is seeing and hearing every day about new victims," she stressed. While the term "resilience that encourages us" keeps coming up, "we understand that there is also a certain limit to resilience."

"Only those who do not value their lives and the lives of those around them are not afraid," she stated.

"According to estimates from the Ukrainian Health Ministry, roughly 15 million Ukrainian citizens will need help in the area of mental health, so we had no time to waste; we needed to start acting immediately," said Zelenska.

In recent months, two groups of Ukrainian mental health professionals - mainly psychologists and therapists - have traveled to Israel to observe the work of Israeli trauma experts at Metiv (Israeli Center for the Treatment of Psychotrauma) and NATAL (Israeli Center for Trauma and Resilience).