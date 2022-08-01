Israel: Police chief Shabtai visits Morocco, first official trip by head cop

The head of Israel's intelligence division and the head of the foreign relations unit are accompanying Shabtai

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai flew to Morocco on Monday, becoming the first Israeli police chief to visit the country on an official visit.

The head of Israel's intelligence division and the head of the foreign relations unit are accompanying him on this official visit.

He will meet with senior officials from the Moroccan police and the Moroccan National Security Ministry and visit several police and security facilities during his five-day visit.

“The police commissioner and senior Moroccan officials will discuss bolstering operational, intelligence, and investigative cooperation in order to strengthen the relationship between the countries and the police,” a statement from the police said.

The commissioner is also expected to lay a wreath at the mausoleum in Rabat, the burial place of Moroccan kings and sultans, and meet with members of the Jewish community and its institutions.

Shabtai visited the United Arab Emirates several months ago. The UAE - like Morocco - normalized ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. During his visit to the UAE, the police announced an Israeli police attaché would be based in the embassy in the UAE, according to The Times of Israel.

Last month, Israeli military (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi traveled to Morocco for an official visit, during which he met with Moroccan defense officials. He was the first Israeli army head to visit the country as part of an official trip.