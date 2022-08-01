US envoy hopeful on Lebanon-Israel sea border talks

'I look forward to coming back to the region and being able to make the final arrangements'

An American envoy on Monday expressed optimism that Lebanon and Israel could move towards a maritime border deal to settle competing claims over offshore gas fields.

The maritime border dispute between the neighbors escalated in early June, after Israel moved a production vessel near the Karish offshore field, which Lebanon partly claims.

The move prompted Beirut to call for the resumption of US-mediated negotiations on the demarcation dispute.

"I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks, and I look forward to coming back to the region and being able to make the final arrangements," Amos Hochstein told reporters after meeting Lebanon's top leaders.

Hochstein is carrying an Israeli proposal in response to a demarcation offer made by Lebanon last June.

This was the envoy's second visit in less than two months.

On Monday, he met with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace.

Lebanon is looking to clinch "a deal that preserves its rights and its wealth, and that could provide, as soon negotiations are over, an opportunity to revitalize the economy," Aoun said before Monday's meeting.

Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border.

They had resumed maritime border negotiations in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut's claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.

Lebanon initially demanded 330 square miles of territory in the disputed maritime area but then asked for an additional 552 square miles, including part of the Karish field.

Israel claims the field lies in its waters and is not part of the disputed area, subject to ongoing negotiations.