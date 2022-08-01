Israeli delegation reaches no progress in Jewish Agency talks with Russia - report

The next court hearing on the dissolution of the agency will be held on August 19

The Israeli delegation held talks with Russian officials from the Justice and Foreign ministries in Moscow about the future of the Jewish Agency facing shutdown, but “no decisions were made,” according to diplomatic sources.

Despite the hope that “Russians would give a hint towards a direction that could help the Israelis understand what can be done” to save the agency from closure, “it didn’t happen,” an official familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

According to him, the meeting was held on Monday morning and was “very technical” as it didn’t include “the political echelon that actually makes decisions.” The parties discussed legal issues that Moscow cited as the main reason for the agency’s dissolution request that was filed by the Russian Justice Ministry earlier this month.

The NGO that has been working in Russia for nearly 30 years helping Jews to immigrate to Israel, is accused of violating Russian privacy laws over its data collection practices. The Kremlin earlier said that the legal move against the agency shouldn’t be “politicised”.

“If there is any chance to advance the issue of the agency in a positive direction, it can now only happen on a diplomatic or political level,” the diplomatic source was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post, adding that “an Israeli leader such as President Isaac Herzog, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or Prime Minister Yair Lapid” could help resolve the situation. Lapid warned last week that shutting the agency would have "serious" consequences.

The next court hearing will be held on August 19. According to the sources, no further meetings with the Israeli delegation, which is headed by Foreign Ministry’s deputy legal adviser Tamar Kaplan, are scheduled. The preliminary hearing was held last week at Moscow’s Basmanny Court and ended without a decision.