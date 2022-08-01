Kushner: Trump mulled endorsing Gantz for Israeli PM

Trump was outraged with Netanyahu's publicly announcing annexation plan

So antagonistic was Donald Trump's relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu, when the two were the US president and Israeli premier respectively, that Trump considered endorsing Benny Gantz in the 2019 Israeli general election, according to the latest bombshell claim issuing from Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir.

The revelation is consistent with the excerpt from the book leaked online on Saturday, where Kushner claimed that Netanyahu poured cold water on Trump's proposal of moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a response that almost made Trump rethink the historic decision.

Trump's politically charged decision of relocating the embassy — entailing the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem — in late 2017 became emblematic of his pro-Israeli policy and close ties with Netanyahu, a fellow right-wing firebrand.

On Kushner's account, the bust-up that impelled Trump to consider endorsing Netanyahu's political rival — in what would've been an unprecedented act of intervention in the internal affairs of Israel — involved Israel's plans of declaring sovereignty over large swathes of the West Bank.

Neither Trump nor Kushner supported the move, which didn't stop Netanyahu from publicly announcing it, according to Trump's son-in-law.

“I couldn’t believe it. Trump was still fuming over Bibi’s speech. In fact, he had asked me whether he should take the unusual step of endorsing the prime minister’s political rival, Benny Gantz,” Kushner writes.

Eventually, Netanyahu rolled back the annexation plan.

“Later on, Trump told me what he thought of Gantz: ‘I like this guy,’” Kushner's account concludes.

Kushner's Breaking History: A White House Memoir will be published on August 23.