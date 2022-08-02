US envoy mediating Israel-Lebanon border dispute visits Israel

The envoy reportedly met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other Israeli officials

US special envoy Amos Hochstein reportedly made an unannounced visit to Israel late Monday on his way from Beirut where he held talks on the maritime border dispute with Lebanese officials.

The envoy met with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other officials to resolve the conflict over the Karish offshore gas field, which Lebanon partly claims. The security cabinet is expected to meet in Jerusalem on Wednesday to discuss the status of the talks following Hochstein’s visit.

Earlier on Monday, the envoy said he was “optimistic” on the prospects of the demarcation negotiations after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace.

Israeli officials in turn said the envoy’s visit signaled Washington’s determination to end the maritime dispute quickly despite the recent provocations by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. As Hochstein has already left for Washington, the agreement is expected to be finalized within weeks.

The demarcation talks between Israel and Lebanon that don’t have official diplomatic relations, resumed in 2020, but were stalled over Beirut’s request that the map used for the negotiations should be modified.

Lebanon asked for part of the Karish field, which Israel claims lies in its territorial waters, to be included in the disputed territory claim. Israel has already began exploration of the rig, urging Beirut to negotiate.