Israel signs contract to build embassy in Morocco

Israel's ambassador to Morocco, David Govrin, on Tuesday signed a contract for the construction of a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.

"I am very happy to share with you this photo, witness to one of the historic moments that I experienced with my team, as the construction contract for the headquarters of the permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco was signed with engineers and the Moroccan construction company," he wrote on Twitter.

"With this, we will begin, God willing, a new era in which we will consolidate our distinguished relations with Morocco," the ambassador added.

The construction will cost nearly 4 million dollars. The embassy will be located in the same property, which housed the premises of the former Israeli liaison office before its closure in 2000, after the Second Intifada.

Last year, Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco, becoming the first Israeli foreign minister to visit the Maghreb country since 2003. During this trip, he inaugurated the Israeli liaison office in Rabat and pledged that both Israel and Morocco would open embassies in each country.

Last week, Israel and Morocco signed a legal cooperation agreement during Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to Rabat, marking a new step in the normalization between the two allied countries. The legal cooperation memorandum is the first of its kind since the resumption of diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco in late 2020.