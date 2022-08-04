Israel: PM Lapid speaks with Australian Prime Minister Albanese

Lapid thanked Albanese for Australia's involvement in the fight against antisemitism and BDS

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday to discuss relations between the two countries.

During their conversation, the Israeli leader thanked Albanese for his commitment to the State of Israel and Australia's involvement in the fight against antisemitism and the anti-Israel boycott movement BDS (Boycott Divestment Sanctions).

Last May, Albanese was elected to lead the country, succeeding Scott Morrison, who was notably pro-Israel. His government had recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, listed Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization - along with Hamas - and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, has not hidden his criticism of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians, previously describing the Jewish state as an "oppressor.” His election raised concerns in Australia’s Jewish community that the relationship between Canberra and Jerusalem, which has been good in recent years, would suffer.

However, a few weeks before his election, Albanese said that "Israel would have Australia's friendship and support" from the Labor government.

Australia, one of the first countries to recognize the creation of Israel in 1948, is historically an ally of the Jewish state. Canberra regularly supports Israel at the UN and in international organizations.