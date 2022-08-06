Russia urges 'maximum restraint' in Gaza

'We are observing with profound worry how events are evolving'

Russia on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the worst escalation in hostilities between the Jewish state and Palestinian terrorists since an 11-day war last year.

"We are observing with profound worry how events are evolving," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Moscow was calling "on all the parties involved to show maximum restraint."

"The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on August 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory."

Israel took out two senior Islamic Jihad commanders on Friday, after which the Palestinian group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.

Israel said it was forced to launch a "pre-emptive" operation against Islamic Jihad, stressing the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.

An 11-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and Gaza militants saw Palestinian terrorists launch several thousand rockets at civilian areas in the Jewish state.