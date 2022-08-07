Analysis: from Washington, to Moscow, to Abu Dhabi, calls for Gaza calm

UAE, first among the Abraham Accord nations, matches the tone sent by Europe and the US

Come Monday, Israel's diplomatic focus will center on the familiar round table of the United Nations Security Council, when, behind closed doors, ambassadors once again hash out an Israel-Gaza conflict.

But there's unlikely to be any game-changing outcome. It’s the diplomatic temperature inside the room that's important.

At least if the reaction of the United Arab Emirates is anything to go by. A communique from the UAE emphasized "the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives," and also called for "maximum restraint" to prevent "new levels of violence and instability."

For Israel, this reaction is important. The UAE is at the heart of the Abraham Accords, meaning it’s at the heart of Israel's push for normalization in the region. So it’s significant that the Gulf state decided to park itself on safe ground, already occupied by Europe and Washington.

"We're actively engaged with the Israeli Palestinian regional partners to work towards achieving more calm in the wake of these strikes. And we certainly urge all sides to avoid further escalation," John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication said Friday.

Both the US and the United Kingdom, in their reactions to the latest fighting, mentioned Israel's right to defend itself. The reaction from German Ambassador to Israel Steffan Siebert was considered especially sympathetic:

"New for me, unfortunately too familiar for Israelis. Uneasy sleep, grateful for the protection of Iron Dome (anti-missile system.) My thoughts are particularly with the people of the south for whom the terrorist danger is closest. And with the many in Gaza who want to live peaceful lives," he wrote on Twitter.

Even the European Union, in its statement calling for "maximum restraint on all sides," gave a nod to Israel's "right to protect its civilian population." Something missing from the statement issued by the French foreign ministry, although it did note that "both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace, dignity and security."

It's the reaction from Moscow which is particularly noteworthy. Russia has also called for "maximum restraint." This proves that even in these tense international times, Russia and the West can agree on at least one thing: No one wants a wider war in Gaza.