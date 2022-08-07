Israel: Talks underway for Egypt-brokered ceasefire with Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says that his government was working to end the fighting

Egyptian mediators proposed a truce between Gaza and Israel that would take effect at 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, according to Reuters.

The source added that Israel agreed to the ceasefire while Cairo still sought a Palestinian response.

Israeli media reported that Egypt called for a ceasefire at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Egypt is expected to make a statement at 5 p.m. on the negotiations.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said that his government was working to end the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

According to Sisi, his country "made contacts with everyone around the clock in order for things to not get out of control and for fighting not to take place."

An Egyptian intelligence delegation led by Major General Ahmed Abdelkhaliq arrived in Israel on Saturday.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern told Army Radio, when asked about the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire talks, that the military would continue its operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad until “we’re sure of continued calm in the south."

He did suggest, however, that Israel is open to a ceasefire.

“If they continue to fire on us, we’ll continue to respond, but if [Islamic Jihad] requests a deal — we aren’t seeking war,” said Stern.

Shin Bet (Israel's internal security agency) chief Ronen Bar on Sunday told Security Cabinet ministers that the country met most of its objectives during the operation in Gaza, called Operation Breaking Dawn by Israel.