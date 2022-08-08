Biden welcomes ceasefire, supports 'timely' probe into civilian deaths

Biden urges 'all parties to fully implement the ceasefire'

US President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, which went into effect Sunday night local time following three days of cross-border violence.

He said his administration "supports a timely and thorough investigation" into reports of civilian casualties, both those by Israeli strikes and those by rockets that fell inside Gaza, and urged “all parties to fully implement the ceasefire.”

Several dozen people were killed in the Palestinian enclave over the weekend. No Israelis were killed in the rocket attacks, although some minor injuries were reported.

“Over these last 72-hours, the United States has worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and others throughout the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict,” Biden said in a statement.

He singled out Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for playing “a central role in this diplomacy” and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for “helping to bring these hostilities to an end.”

Biden reiterated his “unwavering” support for Israel in the face of the rockets targeting the Jewish state over the weekend, touting the success of the Iron Dome missile defense system that “saved countless lives.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said earlier Sunday that the goals of the operation had been achieved, although a ceasefire appeared elusive following rocket sirens blaring in southern Israeli communities in the half hour after it begin at 11:30 pm.

In the hours following, no Israeli response in Gaza has been reported.