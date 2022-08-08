Erdogan: Improved Israel ties to help Turkey's Palestinian advocacy

'Turkey stands with the Palestinian people,' says Islamist leader

Turkey will leverage its improved ties with Israel to promote the rights of Palestinians vis-à-vis Jerusalem, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

Erdogan, Turkey's Islamist leader, has a history of incendiary anti-Israeli rhetoric that adversely impacted the ties between the two countries; however, the past two years saw a considerable rapprochement between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Last month, close coordination between the Turkish and Israeli security services helped thwart a number of planned attacks on Israeli tourists in Istanbul by Iranian terrorist cells.

Erdogan further stated on Monday that "There is no excuse for the killing of children. Turkey stands with the Palestinian people."

Israel on Saturday debunked the claims that its military launched the rocket that killed several children in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, releasing footage clearly showing that the projectile was fired from a nearby area of the Palestinian enclave.

The incident took place amid a 56-hour escalation in hostilities between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Gaza-based terrorist group.

"Our sensitivity over the Palestinian matter and the importance Turkey attaches to the two-state solution is shared with the Israelis at the highest level. We have stressed the fact that the Al-Aqsa mosque is a red line for Turkey," Erdogan said, referring to a flashpoint site in Jerusalem's Old City known to Jews as the Temple Mount.