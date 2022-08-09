Lapid speaks to Egypt's Sisi after Gaza operation

Lapid to Sisi: 'Egypt has a most important role in preserving regional stability and security'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, thanking him for his efforts in securing a ceasefire with Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"I thanked the Egyptian president for his strenuous efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," Lapid said on Twitter, "and told him that Egypt has a most important role in preserving regional stability and security."

Palestinian militants from Gaza launched missiles at Israel for three days in Operation Breaking Dawn, which ended on Sunday. The latest conflict came at the heels of a preemptive Israeli attack on Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with reports saying it was carried out was to prevent a terrorist attack.

"We discussed the importance of strengthening and developing normalization between Israel and the countries of the region, and the importance of dialogue for the sake of regional stability," Lapid added. "We also discussed humanitarian issues important to both countries, and further economic cooperation."

Sisi's office released a statement saying that Egypt is focused on preventing the escalation of hostilities, and that the president emphasized to Lapid the importance of restraint both in Gaza and the West Bank.

Egypt looks forward to renewed efforts to start peace negotiations with the Palestinians, Sisi told Lapid.