UN Security Council holds meeting on Gaza-Israel tensions

US ambassador supports 'Israel's right to defend its people against terrorist threats'

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza, with several members raising concerns despite the tenuous truce between Islamic Jihad militants and Israel after three days of deadly conflict.

The United States' UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield supported "Israel's right to defend its people against terrorist threats."

"This Council should be able to come together and unconditionally repudiate the terrorism of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose reckless actions have put the lives of civilians, on both sides, at risk," she said.

But Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour slammed Israel's "unjustified aggression."

"Are you ready to say enough is enough? As the highest authority responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security?" he demanded. "How many more children do we have to bury until someone says enough is enough?"

Ahead of the meeting, Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called for the council to place "full accountability" on Palestinian Islamic Jihad, accusing the Iran-backed group of using Gazans as "human shields.

"There must be one outcome and one outcome only, to condemn the (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) for its double war crimes while placing the full accountability ... for the murder of innocent Palestinians on the shoulder of the radical terror group," he said at a press briefing.

"They fire rockets at Israeli civilians while using Gazans as human shields. This is a double war crime," he said.