Israel: President Herzog speaks with Russian counterpart Putin

Herzog 'elaborated on the issue of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, amid the backdrop of the Jewish Agency crisis.

The two discussed Israeli-Russian bilateral relations, including the challenges of the Jewish People in the Diaspora. Herzog "elaborated on the issue of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia," according to a statement from his office.

"The phone call was frank and honest. The two emphasized the important areas of cooperation between Israel and Russia and agreed to remain in contact."

During the call, Putin underscored his personal commitment to Holocaust commemoration and the fight against antisemitism.

This phone call was initiated by Herzog at the request of Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Lapid warned late July that shutting the Jewish Agency would have "serious" consequences.

Last month, Moscow moved to liquidate the Jewish Agency inside Russia, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

An Israeli visited Russia shortly after the initial court hearing on the case, hoping to make progress toward allowing the Jewish Agency to remain in Moscow. The next court hearing will be held on August 19.

The Jewish Agency has been operating in Russia for 30 years.