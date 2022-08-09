Egypt’s UN envoy scolds Israel for tensions in Jerusalem, Gaza

'Egypt will never abandon its historic responsibilities vis-a-vis the Palestinian brotherly people'

Egypt’s envoy to the United Nations berated Israel in front of the UN Security Council on Monday, saying Jerusalem is “fully responsible” for the detriment of the Gaza Strip.

During an emergency session on the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ambassador Osama Abdel Khalek mourned the Palestinian “martyrs” who were killed during the weekend violence.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 46 people, including 15 children, were killed. Israel’s military said a handful of those deaths came at the expense of failed rocket launches by the PIJ that landed within the Palestinian enclave.

Adbel Khalek insisted that Israel was “fully responsible” for “occupied” Gaza, referring to the blockade on the enclave – imposed by Israel and Egypt since 2007 – in response to the Hamas terror group ousting forces loyal to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who refused to give up power after losing in elections.

“Egypt will never abandon its historic responsibilities vis-a-vis the Palestinian brotherly people and our efforts [to build] a better future which we all look forward to when peace, security, and stability prevail in the Middle East,” he added.

His reprimand came hours after Jerusalem praised Cairo for mediating a ceasefire with the PIJ that ended a three-day conflict between the extremist group and Israel’s military.

Abdel Khalek also tore into Israel for allowing “settlers under the protection of the Israeli police” to ascend Jerusalem’s holy compound – the Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims, and the Temple Mount for Jews.

Thousands of Jewish pilgrims visited the flashpoint site on Sunday for the Tisha B’Av fasting day, despite fears that it would aggravate tensions with extremists to Israel’s south.