UN envoy visits jailed Islamic Jihad leader, warns Israel-Gaza truce ‘very fragile’

Last week, a UN team also visited Saadi’s family in the West Bank city of Jenin

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Wednesday that he visited Palestinain Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader Bassem al-Saadi, whose arrest by the Israeli military last week sparked a three-day conflict with Gaza militants.

Days after Israel ended its Operation “Breaking Dawn” and an Egypt-mediated ceasefire took effect, Wennesland called on the sides to preserve the truce.

"Today, I dispatched a UN team to visit Saadi to follow up on UN commitments to maintain calm in Gaza. I reiterate that the ceasefire in Gaza is very fragile and I call on all sides to preserve the calm," he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557434967902265348 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last week, a UN team also visited Saadi’s family in the West Bank city of Jenin, where he was arrested by the Israeli forces. After PIJ fired 1,100 rockets at Israel during the weekend, the ceasefire was reached with PIJ leaders insisting it included the release of Saadi and another Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody Khalil Awawda.

Earlier on Monday, PIJ’s Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhala threatened that his movement would resume fighting if Israel doesn’t meet this condition. However, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that no such commitment was made. The country’s Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev also confirmed that Israel did not agree to release of PIJ prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal.