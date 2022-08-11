Jewish Agency prepares for possible closure in Russia

Israel continues to negotiate with Russian officials to allow the organization to continue its activities

The Jewish Agency began to prepare for the possibility that Moscow will follow through on its threat to shut down the agency's operations in the country, an official with the organization said Wednesday.

Ahead of a court hearing scheduled for August 19, the Jewish Agency is considering the possibility that its appeal will be dismissed and that the organization will be forced to end all immigration-related activities in Russia.

The country’s Justice Ministry is seeking to liquidate the Jewish Agency in Moscow, accusing it of illegally collecting information on Russian citizens. The official said the organization was preparing for all options.

“The trial could go both ways: shutdown, or staying under tightened regulation,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

“But we’re certainly not going to leave if we can help it,” the source underlined.

He added that the agency has already taken steps to end its activities in Russia.

Ahead of the August 19 hearing, Israeli officials are trying to negotiate with their Russian counterparts to allow the organization, which encourages and facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel, to continue its activities in Russia, even if it means the done at a reduced level or with stricter supervision.

While the Russian authorities insist that their efforts to shut down the Jewish Agency, an organization with close ties to the Israeli government, are purely legal, many in Israel view the move as a diplomatic tactic aimed at putting pressure on Jerusalem.

Earlier this week, President Isaac Herzog raised the issue directly with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and the two agreed to continue discussing the issue, their offices said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that Moscow's closure of the Jewish Agency would have serious "consequences" for Russian-Israeli ties.