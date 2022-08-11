Russia’s Foreign Ministry accuses Israel of using ‘disproportionate force’ in Gaza

Moscow also criticized Israeli gov't for 'triggering widespread protests in the West Bank' over Nablus raid

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday condemned Israel over the recent Operation “Breaking Dawn,” accusing it of using "disproportionate force" in the Gaza Strip.

Moscow also claimed that Israel instignated clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers this week in the West Bank.

In her statement, Zakharova criticized the Israeli government for "triggering widespread protests in West Bank towns and clashes between Arabs and Israeli forces" during Israel's military raid in Nablus on Tuesday.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint," Zakharova said.

Earlier this week, Zaharova issued another statement, saying the operation in Gaza was a result of "the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that began on August 5."

Moscow stepped up pressure on Jerusalem in recent weeks over Israel’s support for Ukraine. One of the unresolved issues between the countries is the future of the Jewish Agency office in Moscow, which is preparing to be shut down due to Russia’s Justice Ministry request.

The Kremlin also seems less inclined to allow Israel the freedom of action of its planes in Syria against Iran and its allies, such as Hezbollah. So far, the Russian military presence in Syria has refrained from intervening against the hundreds of operations carried out by the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recently signaled closer ties with the Iranian regime, which is considered the main supporter of Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Moscow notably put an Iranian satellite into orbit this week. Reports suggest that it could first be used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine for several months before then handing over control to Tehran.